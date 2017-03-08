Sergio Ramos takes the plaudits after Real Madrid progress to quarter-finals

Keylor Navas hailed team-mate Sergio Ramos' "striker's instinct" after the defender helped fire Champions League holders Real Madrid into this year's quarter-finals.

The LaLiga club took a 3-1 lead to Italy for their last-16 second-leg meeting with Napoli and the long-serving Ramos pushed Real to repeat that scoreline by forcing an own goal and scoring himself.

Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata added the gloss to a 6-2 aggregate win, in a match which saw Dries Mertens boost Napoli ahead only to later put through his own net under pressure from Ramos.

Centre-back Ramos is not typically known for his prowess in front of goal but is enjoying the most profitable season of his career, with his haul of nine goals in all competitions thus far.

Navas, the Costa Rica goalkeeper who has been at the Bernabeu since 2014, hopes the Spaniard adds to his record tally, telling realmadrid.com: "He's got a striker's instinct within him.

"Whenever he goes up for corners we have real belief in him and when it comes to headers, he's always got the ability to put the ball where he wants to.

"He is extremely important for us. He's gone and proved that again here, and here's hoping that he continues to pitch in with many more goals."

Defender Dani Carvajal also reserved praise for his back-line colleague, saying: "Sergio Ramos is extremely important for us.

"He's gone and proved that again here, and here's hoping that he continues to pitch in with many more goals."

Before reflecting on the result itself, which took Real a step closer to becoming the first team to retain the Champions League title, head coach Zinedine Zidane praised Ramos, the club captain.

"We're pleased to have Sergio here, every now and then he comes up with a goal with his head," he said.

"We were made to suffer a lot in the first half, particularly in the early stages, when we weren't doing what we wanted to and they were applying a very high press.

"We improved things after the break and performed a lot better. We spent more time in their half and pressed higher up the field. We're pleased with how we've performed in the tie.

"We're capable of doing better than we did in the first half and we'll have to do so. Coming here and being put under the pressure that they put us under, we knew that we might struggle.

"The game is played over 90 minutes and we did very well in the second half.

"We can't be happy with the first-half display, but have to pleased with our second-half performance, in which we got the three goals."