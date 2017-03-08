ICC decides against additional World Twenty20 in 2018

The International Cricket Council has given up on squeezing an additional World Twenty20 tournament in 2018.

After the success of the 2016 edition in India the possibility of revising plans to leave a four-year gap between tournaments was explored, with plenty of enthusiasm for another World T20 next year.

But Press Association Sport understands that, having investigated the options, the world governing body has decided it is unworkable.

Television broadcast packages have already been sold for the current cycle and the exhausting schedule of international cricket, not to mention lucrative domestic T20 cups, leaves little room for a new window.

The World T20 in Australia in 2020 will remain the next such event in the calendar.

Meanwhile, hopes continue to be high for a world Test championship in the near future.

The idea has been mooted for several years and stalled just as often - most recently when plans to abolish the Champions Trophy to make room experienced major opposition from broadcasters.

That competition takes place in England this summer but Press Association Sport understands there is now a willingness at ICC level to sacrifice future installments, even to some commercial detriment, if that is the price of getting a Test championship off the ground.

Senior figures are keen on a one-off Test final between the two best-performing sides over a two-year period.

Official rankings may not be used, with a bilateral points system also being discussed.

If agreements can be reached on the format the first Test final could take place as early as 2021.