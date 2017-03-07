India captain Virat Kohli hits out at Australia's use of decision review system

India captain Virat Kohli has lashed out at Australia's use of the decision review system after his side squared the Test series 1-1 in Bangalore.

Kohli was careful not to utter the word 'cheating' but he left no doubt that he classed opposite number Steve Smith's conduct as unacceptable.

Smith had earlier clearly looked towards the dressing room, seeking advice on whether to refer an lbw decision on the final day of the Baggy Greens' 75-run loss in Bangalore.

The umpires spotted this and intervened but that did not stop Kohli approaching Smith and offering his own unadulterated thoughts on the subject.

Speaking at the post-match press conference Kohli said India have observed Australian players looking off-field for help on reviews - which is not allowed under current match conditions around DRS - on several occasions and were no longer willing to tolerate it.

"When he (Smith) turned back the umpire knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, we told the match referee also, and the umpires, that they've been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop," said a visibly riled Kohli.

"There's a line that you don't cross on the cricket field, because sledging and playing against the opponents is different, but... I don't want to mention the word, but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field."

When a reporter suggested the word he declined to say was 'cheating', Kohli responded: "I didn't say that, you did."

India were slow to embrace technology, only recently assenting to its universal roll out in their games, and although they are playing catch-up in many respects, Kohli feels they have a better handle on the protocols than their opposition.

"We have been inconsistent with the DRS but we take our decisions on the field, we don't ask for confirmation from the dressing room," he said.

Speaking before Kohli's comments, Smith described his actions in the middle as a little more absent-mindedness.

"I got hit on the pad and looked down to Petey (Handscomb) and he said look up there," Smith said.

"So I turned around and it was a bit of a brain fade on my behalf. I shouldn't have done that. I was looking at our boys, so shouldn't have done that and it was a bit of a brain fade."

Kohli gave that explanation short shrift.

"Honestly, if someone makes a mistake while batting, for me, personally, that's a brain fade," he said.

"But if something is going on for three days, then that's not a brain fade, as simple as that. I don't want to say more on that, videos are out there for everyone to see. It was getting repetitive."