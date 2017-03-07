Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up shop' as a promoter within UK

Floyd Mayweather has revealed plans to "set up shop" as a promoter within the UK.

The American, 40, remains the subject of reports he is to fight for a 50th time against Ireland's UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

On Tuesday he will also announce that Mayweather Promotions has negotiated with Frank Warren a fight between IBF super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh in London on May 20.

The fight will be his first in any promotional capacity within Britain, after he had already expressed an interest in recruiting James DeGale having established Mayweather Promotions within the US, but he insists it will not be his last.

Warren's platforms on BT Sport and BoxNation, alongside Matchroom's on Sky Sports, Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions on Channel 5 and the recent emergence of Poxon Sports on ITV means competition between British promoters is perhaps the greatest it has ever been.

David Haye and Richard Schaefer's Hayemaker Ringstar organisation also plans to capitalise upon boxing's resurgence within the UK, but Mayweather's vast riches and profile would make him a further threat and he has warned Davis-Walsh is just the start.

"I'm thinking about coming over here and setting up shop," Mayweather told Press Association Sport. "We may have an office over here also.

"We don't just want to be in the US: we want to be the first boxing promotions company that's all around the world. This will be the second place.

"(Davis-Walsh is) May 20. I want everyone there: I know tickets are going on sale real soon. Two undefeated fighters.

"Our fighter is the youngest world champion in boxing (America's Davis is 22), and if I'm not mistaken, at one particular time I was the youngest world champion in boxing. That's a great feeling.

"Mayweather Promotions, we are the past, the present and the future of sports entertainment."

The chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, also revealed plans to work with Warren and Hearn, whose rivalry remains the most intense within the UK.

"We definitely plan to bring some other big fights and other smaller fights over here," said the American. "We're looking to do a lot of business with Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

"(They are) two tremendous promoters over here, and we're looking to do a lot of big business over here.

"Our young superstar is going to be fighting Liam Walsh, at the end of May, right here in London, and we're very excited about that."