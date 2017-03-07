Alexis Sanchez starts for Arsenal in mission improbable against Bayern Munich

Arsene Wenger recalled Alexis Sanchez to his Arsenal side who were tasked with overcoming a four-goal deficit in their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

The Chile forward was dropped for Saturday's defeat at Liverpool but Wenger maintained his decision was based on tactical reasons as he refuted claims of a training ground bust-up involving Sanchez and team-mates.

The Gunners approached Tuesday evening's second leg of their last-16 clash with a 5-1 deficit, having been outperformed in Munich, and with club-record signing Mesut Ozil only fit enough for the bench after illness.

Arsenal's hopes took a hit in the warm-up as Danny Welbeck suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.

The England striker, only recently back from a second serious knee injury in two years, was replaced in the starting XI by Olivier Giroud, with Sanchez expected to shift to a role on the flank.