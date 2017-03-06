Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland says ankle fracture has healed

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed his ankle fracture has completely healed.

Butland has not been involved in a match since sustaining the injury while on international duty just under a year ago, with his attempts to return to fitness being hit by setbacks.

He had his most recent round of surgery on the ankle in December and up until a few days ago was undergoing rehabilitation in Qatar.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes last month said Butland, who turns 24 on Friday, could be available for selection again by mid-March.

And on Monday, Butland said on Twitter: "Surgeon couldn't be happier with my ankle, fracture completely healed and free to progress! Best early birthday present ever.

"Been a horrendous year of setbacks but finally got the news I've been waiting for! now i can get the gloves back on and out on the pitch."

After Wednesday's Premier League match at Manchester City, Stoke - for whom Lee Grant has impressed in goal in Butland's absence - host Chelsea on March 18, then are not in action again until a trip to Leicester on April 1.

In terms of other possible targets for Butland, England play Germany away and Lithuania at home on March 22 and 26 respectively.