London Mayor approves Chelsea's redevelopment of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's bid for a new £500million state-of-the-art stadium has been given the green light after their plans were approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.

The west London club will build on the site of their existing Stamford Bridge ground, increasing the capacity by 18,400 seats to 60,000.

Chelsea's proposal was unanimously agreed by Hammersmith and Fulham Council's planning committee in January.

The new stadium has been designed by Herzog and de Meuron - the architects behind Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and the Bird's Nest stadium used to host the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"London is one of the world's greatest sporting cities and I'm delighted that we will soon add Chelsea's new stadium to the already fantastic array of sporting arenas in the capital," Khan said in a statement.

"Having taken a balanced view of the application, I'm satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site, as well as ensuring fans can have easy access from nearby transport connections.

"I'm confident this new stadium will be a jewel in London's sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world."

Chelsea said in a statement on their website: "Following a review by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, we are delighted he has chosen to support the council's decision.

"This is the latest significant step toward redevelopment of the stadium and the delivery of the extensive local community programme.

"Further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence."

Chelsea's new ground may now be ready for the 2021-22 season. The Blues, who will have to leave Stamford Bridge for three years during the redevelopment, could use Wembley Stadium as their temporary home.

Tottenham are set to play their home matches at Wembley next season while their new 61,000-seater stadium on the site of White Hart Lane is completed.