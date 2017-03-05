England's Joe Root leaves Antigua all fingers and thumbs... in a good way

Joe Root's series-clinching return to Antigua featured the added bonus that this time he will be leaving with his right thumb intact.

After Root and Chris Woakes' match-winning, unbroken stand of 102 carried England from a worrying 124 for six to one-day international victory over West Indies without further loss - and 10 balls to spare - there was a touch of relief as well as satisfaction in the Yorkshireman's voice.

England put themselves in trouble by losing four wickets for 16 runs, before Root (90no) and Woakes (68no) joined forces to take an unassailable 2-0 lead into the final fixture in Barbados.

Root was back at the scene of his maiden ODI century, three years ago, although on that occasion his innings had painful repercussions because he took a blow to his thumb which broke it in several places and ruled him out of the ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

After England chased 225 all out at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday, he said: "It's nice to still be intact as well, all fingers still in place... there are a few special memories here."

It did not seem Root would have so much to smile about after England's middle order collapsed to spin.

But opener Jason Roy's brisk 52, in a partnership of 86 with Root, meant the seventh-wicket pair did not have an escalating required run rate to bother them, too.

"It was a little bit wobbly for a while there," said Root.

"But the fact Jason had got us off to such a strong start meant we didn't have to keep going at five, six, seven an over - we were allowed to have a few where we could rebuild things and take a bit of time out of the game.

"(We needed) to build a partnership and take the sting out of the collapse, and calm things down."

Talented all-rounder Woakes was a particularly reassuring sight at number eight.

"I thought Chris came in and played exceptionally well," added Root.

"Obviously you start to get a little bit agitated, but at no point do you really panic - knowing you've got him, then 'Pudsey' (Liam Plunkett) and 'Rash' (Adil Rashid) as well.

"I think they both average late 20s, batting at nine and 10 in one-day cricket, and that does take pressure off when you're out there in the middle."

It turned out no further batsmen were needed, as Woakes dominated the bowling and Root kept him company expertly.

England's number three added: "We just had to find a way of getting across the line.

"A lot of the time, when we win, we win comfortably - blast sides away, whether it be the top order going and doing it or with the ball - so to see two games where it's not been 350 sort of cricket and we've had to think about things and be smart and react to conditions... i t is really pleasing to see we've got that in our game."

England captain Eoin Morgan could also afford a smile as he reflected on an innings from Woakes which contained five fours and two sixes from 83 balls.

He told Sky Sports: "It's outstanding - he's a guy who just keeping giving within this team.

"He has huge experience as well and is someone who goes without the majority of the praise sometimes, which is typical of his character.

"But this is not the first time he's done it. He just keeps producing. We don't want to rely on him too much, but he's a luxury to have down the order."