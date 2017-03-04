Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty reaches Alya Malaysian Open final

Qualifier Ashleigh Barty is through to her first WTA final after seeing off Xinyun Han in the Alya Malaysian Open.

Australian Barty, playing her seventh match of the week after three rounds of qualifying, was a comfortable 6-3 7-5 winner, losing only one break point in the match.

The 20-year-old will now face Nao Hibino, who beat Magda Linette in a rain-delayed second semi-final of the day in Kuala Lumpur.

Poland's Linette broke twice to take the first set but Japan's Hibino hit back to win 2-6 6-4 6-4 and book her place in the final.