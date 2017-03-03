Paul Rowley: Toronto Wolfpack can handle pressure as they target Super League

Toronto coach Paul Rowley insists his team can handle the pressure as they prepare to launch their Kingstone Press League 1 campaign in London.

The Wolfpack set off on what the club founders are confident will be a straight forward route to Super League when they play their first match of the English game's third-tier competition against London Skolars in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The newly-formed Canadian team were successful in their first competitive match, a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third-round tie against Halifax amateurs Siddal last Saturday, and now the serious business is about to start.

Toronto-born chief executive Eric Perez has made no secret of his desire to take the club into the top flight after assembling an experienced full-time squad drawn from all corners of the world.

Perez is keen for English fans to adopt Toronto as their second team, but Rowley says the critics are already out in force before they have kicked a ball in the league.

"We've got such a good team off the field promoting the club really well but there will be an element who want us to fail and you're almost getting frowned upon for promoting your club," Rowley said.

"If there's a criticism of our sport, it's that we don't sell it well enough - we've got the best sport in the world and we should shout about it.

"The people behind our team are ultra-proud of Toronto itself and proud that they've got a rugby league team so they're going to shout about it.

"If that brings pressure then fair enough, but we're a well-grounded team, we know how hard it is and how good everybody else is."

Meanwhile, a motion has been tabled in the House of Commons welcoming Saturday's historic fixture and the ambition shown by Perez.

It also praises London Skolars' role in ensuring that the day provides a full celebration of rugby league by involving 20 London and South East junior sides and Masters rugby league.

Parliamentary Rugby League Group chairman and MP for Leeds North West, Greg Mulholland said: "Toronto Wolfpack's addition to the UK's third tier competition is an exciting first for British sport and for rugby league.

"Whilst Toronto have already played a number of friendly matches and defeated Siddal in the third round of the Challenge Cup last weekend, this will be their first league fixture and it is fitting that it is being held in London.

"I wish both teams well for the game, and look forward to following Toronto's efforts to develop the sport across North America."

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green and a Skolars fan, said: " London Skolars do a lot of excellent work in my constituency and I am particularly pleased that so many young players will be able to take part on the day.

"I'm looking forward to a great event, but hoping that Skolars will emerge victorious."