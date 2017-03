Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi claimed gold in the 60 metres hurdles at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 24-year-old won in 7.51 seconds to clinch the first major medal of his career.

Pozzi, the world leader this year, breezed through his heat before beating second place Pascal Martinot-Lagarde and Petr Svoboda, who completed the podium positions, in the final at the Kombank Arena in Serbia.