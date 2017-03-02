Tommy Gemmell will be sadly missed at Celtic, says Frank McAvennie

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has spoken of his sadness over the death of 'Lisbon Lion' Tommy Gemmell.

The Parkhead club announced on Thursday morning that the ex-Hoops full-back, who scored in the 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the 1967 European Cup final in Lisbon, had died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

The news came following confirmation over the weekend that Billy McNeill - the Lions' captain and McAvennie's former manager - has dementia.

Boyhood Celtic fan McAvennie, 57, told Press Association Sport: "It is a shame.

"It has been a horrible week all round, really, with the news about Billy as well and now Tommy - two great men.

"I remember the Lions when they were playing. I was only a wee boy but I got to know them through the years when I played for Celtic and it was great.

"They are always about the place. I was on a couple of trips with Tommy and his knowledge of the game was incredible.

"He will be sadly missed at Celtic Park."