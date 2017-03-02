Michael Carrick awarded Manchester United testimonial

Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial to mark his 11 years at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old has been an integral part of the side since joining from Tottenham in 2006 and last weekend helped Jose Mourinho's men to EFL Cup glory against Southampton.

Carrick has helped United win five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown during his time at the club, which will be marked on June 4 as Old Trafford plays host to his testimonial.

Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs are among those who will line up for a United 2008 XI against a Michael Carrick All-Stars side, which will include the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

"To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial," Carrick said.

"The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against.

"The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough. As much as the occasion is about football, I also see this as a chance to give something back."

The money raised after expenses will be distributed by the newly-created Michael Carrick Foundation.

Proceeds will initially go to charities based in Manchester and his native Newcastle focusing on young people and their development, including the Manchester United Foundation.

United boss Jose Mourinho said: "I am delighted Michael has been awarded a testimonial. Michael is a phenomenal person and a true professional. He gives stability in our game and mental freedom to the other guys around him to be more attacking."

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: "Michael is a great example of a Manchester United player. He plays the game with elegant flair, making his job look effortless. He is 100 per cent a team player and someone for the younger players to look up to."