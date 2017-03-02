Jason Holder relishing challenge of skippering West Indies against England

Jason Holder believes he is the right man to lead West Indies as they try to make the most of their "clean slate" under a new coaching structure.

Holder, at 25 captain of the Windies' one-day international team for the past two years, is in charge of a team bereft of several well-known names against England in the three-match series starting at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Instead of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo and several others - after a variety of stand-offs with the West Indies Cricket Board - all-rounder Holder will lead an inexperienced line-up on a mission to try to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, by beating teams ranked above them.

England are one such, and Holder's hopefuls are ready for the challenge under the direction of new coach Stuart Law and director of cricket Jimmy Adams.

"It feels like a clean slate," he said.

"It's a situation for us as players to adapt to, get accustomed to ... but it's important for us to just deal with cricket.

"That's the only thing we can control."

West Indies cricket hopes for a belated new dawn, after a vexed era in which two ICC World Twenty20 titles - the latest at England's expense, in last year's Kolkata final - have raised spirits and quelled disquiet only briefly.

"It's been interesting," added Holder.

"I've enjoyed it, but it's been tough and there's been some tough phases.

"I feel as if I'm the right person to do it."

The West Indies have not won an ODI series since 2014, and Holder's young team lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe at their most recent attempt.

He said: "I thought we had a pretty decent series. One of the major factors that hurt us was inexperience.

"We've got a very inexperienced side, a relatively young team, but we're looking to make a mark on the international circuit."

England will start the series strong favourites.

"They're ranked higher than us," added Holder.

"We've got some way to go in terms of catching up in the rankings."

To that end, Holder's West Indies will bank that Twenty20 global success but not hark back to it.

"It's gone," he said.

"We've celebrated that. It was a wonderful achievement a while back now - so it's important for us not to dwell on it, not forget it but to move on and understand we need to improve our position in the ODI rankings and Test cricket."