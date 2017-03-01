Key points from CMS select committee hearing on Team Sky

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead gave evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee on Wednesday. She discussed UKAD's investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in British cycling, which began last September, when it received information about a package delivered to Dr Richard Freeman for Sir Bradley Wiggins at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011. Simon Cope, the package courier, also gave evidence. Wiggins and Team Sky deny wrongdoing.

Here Press Association Sport looks at the key points:

Sapstead confirmed there was no way to corroborate claims by Dr Freeman that the package contained the legal decongestant Fluimucil. There is no paperwork.

Dr Freeman had been expected to upload riders' medical records on to a Dropbox folder with shared access to Team Sky's other doctors. But "he didn't do that," Sapstead said. UKAD has been in contact with the General Medical Council about Freeman's record keeping.

The original allegation was that corticosteroid triamcinolone was in the package. Its use is permitted only with a therapeutic use exemption (or doctor's note), which Wiggins had, but not for the date in question. Sapstead said there were invoices for Kenalog, a brand name for triamcinolone, but none for Fluimucil.

Freeman was working for both Team Sky and British Cycling. Sapstead said he ordered and stored medicine at the Manchester Velodrome, with no clear separation to ascertain which drug was for which of his employers.

Sapstead said British Cycling's medical store in its Manchester Velodrome home, which Team Sky shares, held a significant amount of Kenalog that suggested it was being used by more than one rider. Knowing that for sure would require access to every rider's medical files, she added.

UKAD had to make a request to the GMC for an independent doctor to access Wiggins' medical records after Freeman cited doctor-patient confidentiality. Freeman withdrew from appearing before the MPs, citing ill health.

Team Sky, which was established by Sir Dave Brailsford with a zero tolerance policy to doping, had a safeguarding policy over medical record keeping, "it's just that not everyone was adhering to it," Sapstead said.

Cope - then British Cycling's women's road team manager and now employed by Wiggins' eponymous team - admitted he had not questioned what was in the package which he carried across international borders.

The investigation has seen 34 current and former riders and staff members at British Cycling and Team Sky interviewed in an investigation which has taken up 1,000 man hours, Sapstead said.

Sapstead was unable to offer a timescale for the conclusion of the UKAD inquiry, which is ongoing.