World Rugby considering law change over Italy strategy

World Rugby is considering whether to review the laws governing the breakdown in light of the tactics used by Italy against England on Sunday, Press Association Sport understands.

The Azzurri refused to compete for the ball once a tackle had been made and with no offside line established, they were able to swarm over England with impunity in an RBS 6 Nations match they lost 36-15.

Eddie Jones was furious with the tactics and called for World Rugby to revise the laws, and it is understood the sport's global governing body is assessing whether it needs to act.

Jones was highly critical of Italy's gameplan, stating "if that's rugby, I'm going to retire". Jones added that "in football they say park the bus. I don't know what they had, but it was bigger than a bus".

The Rugby Football Union, however, has chosen not to raise the matter directly with World Rugby.

"This type of issue is discussed 'in the round' with World Rugby, through the normal structures and meetings," an RFU spokeswoman said.

"World Rugby regularly issue clarifications on various laws so could decide to do this anyway due to the interest generated by yesterday's match."

As part of a routine review of the laws of the game after the 2015 World Cup, the laws dealing with the tackle and ruck are being examined.