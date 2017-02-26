Home favourite Fichardt lands fifth European Tour crown at Joburg Open

South Africa's Darren Fichardt held his nerve to win a fifth European Tour title and continue home dominance of the Joburg Open, which had been reduced to 54 holes due to bad weather.

Fichardt carded a closing 68 at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club to finish 15 under par, a shot ahead of England's Paul Waring and Welshman Stuart Manley.

Manley had birdied the final two holes to complete a third consecutive 67 and set a clubhouse target which looked like setting up a play-off after Fichardt dropped his first shot of the day on the 17th.

However, the 41-year-old from Pretoria then produced a superb pitch from just short of the 18th green to set up a certain birdie and when Waring's birdie attempt agonisingly lipped out, Fichardt tapped in to become the eighth home winner in 11 editions of the event.

"Geez man, it's good to win again," said Fichardt, whose last European Tour title came in the Africa Open in 2013. "I've been boasting about my putting in interviews and today it just let me down. I couldn't make a putt but I was glad to see the ball was pretty close on the last.

" The form I have been having the last couple of months has been horrendous but I decided at the beginning of the year that I was going to play as many tournaments as I can and just get my game right and it worked out.

"I've got a new swing thought that I use on my chipping, and it certainly came in useful today. I was surprisingly calm over the one on 18, especially after that bogey on 17, but it certainly proved to me again that the short game and putting is where you score."

The top three had the added bonus of sealing a place in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale via the Open Qualifying Series, with James Morrison, Brandon Stone and Jacques Kruyswijk finishing in a tie for fourth.

" I've been struggling to get into that tournament the last couple of years, but that's awesome," added Fichardt, whose last Open appearance came in 2010.