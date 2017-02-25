Jason Roy has plenty to smile about after helping England win tour opener

Jason Roy had plenty to smile about after helping to set up England's 117-run win over a UWI Vice-Chancellor's XI in the first warm-up match on their tour of the West Indies.

Roy (79) was one of four batsmen to post a half-century in England's 379 for eight - in which captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 95 - before their inexperienced hosts were bowled out for 262 in 39.5 overs.

Roy's team-mate Ben Stokes had an especially eventful first match here, battling hard for his 61 to add to the efforts of Morgan and Joe Root (71) and then conceding 23 runs in his opening over to big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer.

For Roy, though, there was merely the satisfaction of starting the trip in fine form - and reassurance that the bruise, which gave him discomfort in his right hand and prevented him fielding, is unlikely to stop him opening the batting again in the second fixture here on Monday.

He helped to put England out of sight, despite a fine century in the home reply from his opposite number Chadwick Walton (121).

Roy said: "It was a bit of fun today - very good pitch, and anything short was nice to hit.

"It was good to get out there and get used to these conditions."

He hit 12 fours and three sixes from just 43 balls, putting him in fine heart for the three-match one-day international series against West Indies.

"I'm really looking forward to these next three games, and getting a few wins under our belts," Roy added.

As for his injury, Roy does not appear too worried.

"It's just a minor bruise," he said.

"It's fine, but I just needed to kind of look after it until our first (international) game.

"I've had a lot of fielding practice over the last couple of months, and just developed a 'hotspot' and a bruise which has gone into my index finger.

"But it shouldn't affect it too much."

He expects to be fit to face the President's XI at this same venue.

"I can't say 'definitely' - but yes, I would have thought so," he added.

"It was a little bit (painful when I was batting) - but I had painkillers. You've just got to get on with it - it's my job."