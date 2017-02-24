Lewis Hamilton confident of regaining world title

A confident Lewis Hamilton has claimed he is in the best shape of his career and vowed to regain his Formula One world title.

Hamilton, 32, was denied a fourth championship last season after Nico Rosberg beat him by just five points following a campaign for the Briton which was blighted by reliability.

But with his long-term rival Rosberg out of the picture following his shock decision to retire from the sport, Hamilton believes he is ready to recapture his crown.

"The experience of last year has helped me strengthen," said Hamilton, who joined forces with his team-mate Valtteri Bottas to unveil their new Mercedes at Silverstone on Thursday.

"I feel I am stronger. I feel more complete as a driver. I feel like I am the best prepared I have ever been. I didn't win the world championship last year and I want to change that.

"Right now my feelings from last year are not lingering. I have started a new slate and moved on."

Hamilton won more races than Rosberg last season and rounded out the year with four consecutive victories.

But the German ended his long-running losing streak to Hamilton by virtue of following his team-mate home at the intense and controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi last November. He retired five days later.

"It has been a long, hard slog for him," Hamilton added. "He finally got it and maybe he wanted to keep it just as it is and not risk retiring at the end of this year not being in the same position. I don't think like that. I win the championship and I want to fight for it again.

"I can empathise, and really understand in some ways, the feeling of wanting to stop and do something different. Every now and then I have a thought of what I will do after Formula One. Then I see that car and I am like 'I think I am going to stay'.

"I don't know how long I will stay, but I am still competitive, still hungry and still driving at my best."

The new Mercedes, which both Hamilton and Bottas sampled at a wind-swept Silverstone on Thursday is wider, lower and heavier to reflect the changes in technical regulations over the winter.

Hamilton and Bottas will be back in their new car when the opening of two pre-season tests gets under way in Barcelona on Monday. The season starts in Melbourne on March 26.