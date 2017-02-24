facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Leicester's greatest manager: A timeline of Ranieri's reign

Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri nine months a stunning Premier League title success last season.

Claudio Ranieri pulled off one of the greatest sporting shocks when he guided Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title.
Claudio Ranieri pulled off one of the greatest sporting shocks when he guided Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title.

The Foxes are in danger of becoming the first champions since Manchester City in 1938 to be relegation after winning the title.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Ranieri's time in charge:

2015

July 13 - Ranieri is appointed as Nigel Pearson's successor to much surprise, with fan and ex-Leicester striker Gary Lineker tweeting "Claudio Ranieri? Really?"

August 8 - The Italian starts his reign at the King Power Stadium with a 4-2 win over Sunderland.

November 21 - Leicester go top after a 3-0 win at Newcastle.

November 28 - Jamie Vardy breaks the Premier League record when he scores in his 11th consecutive game in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

December 26 - Leicester suffer their second defeat of the season when they lose 1-0 at Liverpool.

2016

January 16 - A 1-1 draw at Aston Villa sends Leicester back to the top of the table.

February 6 - Robert Huth scores twice and Riyad Mahrez once as Leicester beat Manchester City 3-1 to go five points clear.

February 14 - Danny Welbeck scores an injury-time winner as Arsenal beat the Foxes 2-1 and close the gap on Ranieri's side to just two points. It was Leicester's last defeat of the season as they win eight of their last 12 games.

May 2 - Leicester defy pre-season odds of 5,000-1 and win the Premier League after Tottenham blow a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Chelsea and leave the Foxes seven points clear with two games left.

May 7 - Captain Wes Morgan and Ranieri lift the Premier League trophy following a 3-1 win over Everton and a final day 1-1 draw at Chelsea sees the Leicester win the title by a staggering 10 points.

June 23 - Vardy rejects a £20million move to Arsenal and agrees a new contract with the Foxes.

July 16 - Influential midfielder N'Golo Kante completes a move to Chelsea.

August 10 - Ranieri extends his contract at Leicester until 2020, saying: "I am sure we can continue to be successful together."

August 13 - The champions start their defence with a 2-1 defeat at newly promoted Hull and they go on to win lose four of their opening eight games - one more than they did in their entire title-winning campaign.

August 17 - Mahrez pens a new four-year deal, having won the PFA Player of the Year last season for his 17 goals in Leicester's title triumph.

August 31 - Striker Islam Slimani joins from Sporting Lisbon for a club record £30million - the third time Leicester broke their transfer record in the summer having signed Nampalys Mendy for £13million and Ahmed Musa for £16million.

September 14 - Leicester open their first ever Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win at Club Brugge. They go on to win the group.

2017

February 7 - Leicester offer Ranieri their " unwavering support" following increased speculation of unrest at the club.

February 12 - A 2-0 defeat to Swansea leaves the champions just a point above the relegation zone, with Ranieri admitting he had been too loyal to his misfiring players.

February 18 - Shaun Cummings' last-minute strike for 10-man League One side Millwall knocks Leicester out of the FA Cup.

February 22 - Leicester lose 2-1, but score a potentially-crucial away goal through Vardy, in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla.

February 23 - Leicester, without a Premier League win since New Year's Eve, sack Ranieri.