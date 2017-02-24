Angelique Kerber closing in on return to world number one in Dubai

Top seed Angelique Kerber is on course to return to world number one after setting up a semi-final clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

World number two Kerber, who will return to the top of the women's game if she wins the title, defeated Croatia's Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour, while Svitolina beat Lauren Davis 6-0 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki, champion in 2011, halted American teenager CiCi Bellis' shock run to the quarter-finals with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 victory.

Wozniaki will meet Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the final after the Latvian overcame China's Qiang Wang 6-4 7-5.

At the Hungarian Open in Budapest, home favourite and top seed Timea Babos will play Frenchwomen Oceana Dodin in the last eight.

Babos overcame Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-3 6-2 and Dodin cruised through against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1.

Belgium's Yanina Wickmeyer beat Irina Khromacheva 6-4 6-2 and Germany's Carina Witthoeft progressed after defeating American Irina Falconi 7-6 (7/3) 6-3.