Sailor Sir Ben Ainslie nearly turned to Sir Chris Hoy's pedal power

Sir Ben Ainslie contemplated calling on Sir Chris Hoy for help in his bid to win Great Britain's first America's Cup in 166 years.

Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing) is seeking to win the trophy which was first awarded in 1851 when the 35th America's Cup match takes place in Bermuda this June.

Olympic track cyclist Simon van Velthooven has joined Team New Zealand to turn the grinders, which raise and trim the sails of the yacht.

Van Velthooven won Keirin bronze as Sir Chris Hoy claimed his sixth Olympic gold at London 2012 and Ainslie and his team explored the options of using pedal power before opting against it.

"We did look at that early on in the campaign," Ainslie told Press Association Sport.

"Pedal power is going to be more efficient and create more power than traditional grinding pedestals.

"We had a reasonable idea of what somebody like Chris Hoy would do over a 20-minute race.

"It is clear that cyclists are about 30 per cent more efficient but you've got to weigh it up against the extra challenge of getting on and off each pedestal and moving from side to side.

"In the end we thought it was a better solution to stick with the traditional grinders.

"Time will tell if the Kiwis have got it right or not. I think it's great they've done it, because it adds another fascinating dimension to the whole design and technology aspect.

"There will be a lot of interest to see whether it really works.

"The Kiwis are really pushing the design envelope, not just with the cycling pedestals, but other features on the boat.

"These are all decisions you've got to make and then develop as you go forwards for the racing."

Land Rover BAR earlier this month launched 'Rita', the Formula One-style boat which will be used to try to win the America's Cup this summer.

Ainslie added: "The boat has been a massive step up from our testing boat. It has met our expectations.

"The key is continuing that development process all the way to competition and through the competition. It's just one step in continuous development.

"There are hundreds of really key components on this boat that need to be fine-tuned to get the best performance.

"We're probably sailing at about 80 per cent of its potential and by the time we get to the cup itself we need to be close to 100 per cent.

"It sounds obvious, but when you've got so many components and three months, time is ticking."

Ainslie is based in Bermuda as preparations gather pace for the event and the majority of his team's rivals are there, too.

The close proximity of the competition means little can be kept secret.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist added: "You can't really hold back too much, because you're diminishing your rate of improvement if you do that.

"Most of the teams are trying to put their best foot forward, develop as fast as they can, with the understanding that the team that does that best are probably going to be the ones that win."

