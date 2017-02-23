John Barclay to captain Scotland against Wales in Six Nations

Scarlets flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland when they take on Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Regular skipper Greig Laidlaw has been ruled out of the Dark Blues' three remaining RBS 6 Nations fixtures after injuring ankle ligaments against France two weeks ago.

Barclay - who has captained his club side on several occasions - took over the armband when Laidlaw limped off in Paris before having to go off himself with a suspected concussion, but has now been passed fit to face Rob Howley's Dragons.

The 30-year-old loose forward will lead out the team for the second time, having skippered the Dark Blues against New Zealand in 2010.

Head coach Vern Cotter said: "John has played a vital role in our leadership group and has led by example throughout this and previous campaigns.

"It was disappointing to lose Greig, however we continue to develop a system of shared leadership in this squad, which has supported this transition.

"It'll be a proud moment for John and one which he thoroughly deserves."

Glasgow's Ali Price will take over Laidlaw's slot at scrum-half as he makes his first Test start, while head coach Vern Cotter has made a further four changes to his starting XV.

Back-rower Ryan Wilson has shaken off the elbow infection that kept him out of the Les Bleus defeat and replaces the injured Josh Strauss - who like Laidlaw will also sit out the Wales clash as well as next month's meetings with England and Italy after suffering kidney damage at the Stade de France.

Wing Sean Maitland has failed to recover from the rib injury sustained representing Saracens last weekend, with his place going to Harlequins' Tim Visser.

Prop Gordon Reid and flanker John Hardie get their first starts of the campaign, trading places with Allan Dell and Hamish Watson, who have been named on the bench after starting the opening two games.

The rest of the squad is unchanged, meaning Price will partner club-mate Finn Russell at half-back, centres Alex Dunbar and Huw Jones each start their fifth match in six Tests, while Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg complete the back three.

Reid will be joined by Warrior hooker Fraser Brown and his fellow Scotstoun prop Zander Fagerson in the front row, with the pack completed by brothers Jonny and Richie Gray at lock.

Cotter added: "We've now had two weeks to recover, reflect and prepare a new game plan for Wales.

"We know the Welsh will throw everything at us but we will keep our attacking mindset and look to convert pressure to points as often as possible.

"The players have worked hard to prepare for this game and are really looking forward to putting in a top performance.

"It's a huge weekend in the championship and we're still right in the mix."