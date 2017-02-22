Liam Williams believes Lions selection would be pinnacle of his career

Wales star Liam Williams says it would be a career "pinnacle" if he is selected for the British and Irish Lions squad later this year.

Williams, who will win his 41st cap when Wales tackle RBS 6 Nations opponents Scotland on Saturday, has been tipped as a possible Lions Test team starter against New Zealand in June and July.

He excelled during Wales' tour of New Zealand last summer, and he has maintained that form this season ahead of joining reigning European and Aviva Premiership champions Saracens on a three-year deal next term.

"It (Lions selection) would mean a heck of a lot," Williams said.

"I was out in Ibiza with (fellow players) Tom Prydie and Lloyd Williams during the last Lions trip (in 2013), and we were watching Jonathan Davies, George North, Leigh Halfpenny and all the others on television.

"It has always been a dream of mine to make a Lions tour.

"It would be the pinnacle if I could get there, but I have learnt during my career that you should never look too far ahead.

"Sport is about the here and now. The moment you start thinking too much about something a few months down the line, that is when things can go wrong.

"So all I'm concerned about at this point is the Six Nations. When that is over, I will go back to the Scarlets and try to do a job for them."

Williams' Scarlets career will end when the current campaign concludes, having spent six years at the Welsh region and enhancing his reputation through a series of eye-catching displays.

Saracens will be his next port of call after agreeing terms with the European heavyweights, and he added: "It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"Hopefully, I will go there and be part of a side that wins a couple more trophies. It's a new chapter. I am ready to try something different, and I am looking forward to it.

"That said, I still have some games left for the Scarlets. We are looking to make the top four in the PRO12 and get into the play-offs, and I want to help them achieve that goal. It would be brilliant if we could win a trophy this season."

Next on Williams' rugby agenda, though, is a Murrayfield appointment with Scotland.

Despite losing to England earlier this month, Wales remain among the Six Nations title contenders, but they can afford no slip-ups in remaining games against Scotland, Ireland and France, while also hoping that other results work for them.

"We have three tough games to play," Williams said.

"Scotland beat Ireland, who then thrashed Italy in Rome. So playing those two won't be easy. And we round things off with a trip to Paris to take on France, who beat Scotland.

"The key is just to take things game by game. It's still an open championship.

"England need to lose only once, and someone else could nip in, so we have to get our performances right and make sure we win our next three games. There is still a chance we could win the championship."