Wales winger George North set for return from leg injury

George North is on course to return from injury when Wales resume their RBS 6 Nations campaign against Scotland on Saturday.

The Northampton wing missed Wales' 21-16 loss to England 10 days ago because of a leg injury, and was replaced in the starting line-up by Alex Cuthbert.

But North, who has scored 28 tries in 66 Tests, trained on Tuesday and is in the selection mix for Murrayfield.

"We are looking very healthy all round at the moment," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards said.

"We are definitely healthier than we were in the England week.

"We are selecting from a position of strength. George North has trained today and is raring to go."

Wales' interim head coach Rob Howley is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with North's potential return possibly the only change.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau featured off the bench against England and will be pushing hard for a starting place.

But Howley might opt against changing a starting back-row trio of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty that performed so impressively in the England game.