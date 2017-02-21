UK Sport stand by decision to cut funding of seven Olympic and Paralympic sports

UK Sport bosses have denied being "brutal" in their choices about which sports to back with public money for Tokyo 2020 and warned that the funding landscape is only going to get tougher.

Seven Olympic and Paralympic sports discovered on Monday that their attempts to overturn a UK Sport decision in December not to fund them for the next four years had failed.

Olympic sports archery, badminton, fencing, table tennis and weightlifting, and Paralympic sports goalball and wheelchair rugby, will now receive no support from the lottery-backed agency.

When asked by reporters at UK Sport's London headquarters if these decisions seemed "brutal" after the joys of the Rio Games, chairman Rod Carr said: "It depends what you think is brutal.

"Would it be more brutal to come back from Tokyo with a heavily reduced medal haul because we took some softer decisions now?"

In total, UK Sport has dished out £345m to 31 Olympic and Paralympic sports for their Tokyo preparations, £2m less than the record amount invested in the Rio cycle, which ended with GB second in both medal tables.

Five of the seven sports dropped by UK Sport for Tokyo did receive funding for Rio, with badminton getting £5.7million.

The racket sport, which asked for less than £4million this time, lost its funding despite winning a bronze medal in the men's doubles in Rio.

The arrival of lottery funding, channelled through UK Sport's "no compromise" approach, has revolutionised British sport over the last 20 years, taking Team GB from 36th in the medal table in Atlanta in 1996 to second in Rio.

But UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl said the flow of public money - including a government promise to underwrite lottery forecasts to the tune of £25million over the next three years - cannot be relied upon forever.

Nicholl said: "We've got a significant Government underwrite on this cycle which has shored up our ability to invest in medal success and to have the aspiration to win more medals and create more medallists.There is no guarantee of that in the future.

"One of the big challenges we will have over this four-year cycle is to look at whether there is an alternative funding source that we as a system can collectively create which will reduce our dependency on public funding.

"We have had to draw a line here on where we can fund down to and we're disappointed that we can't fund every sport with medal potential and we don't want that line to be drawn any higher because of ongoing increases in costs and international competition expenditure.

"So we know that is a big responsibility. We have got to investigate every possibility and get the best brains available around a table because we can't keep going cap in hand to Government."