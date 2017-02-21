Stokes cleared to play full IPL group stage

Ben Stokes will play the full Indian Premier League group stage after being given clearance to miss England's two-match one-day international series with Ireland at the start of May.

The 25-year-old, handed the England Test vice-captaincy last week, became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history when he joined Rising Pune Supergiants for £1.7million in Monday's auction.

His availability for the tournament was unknown when he was signed by the Supergiants, given England play Ireland at Bristol and Lord's on May 5 and 7 respectively, but the England and Wales Cricket Board has now granted him permission to play the full six-week group stage.

Mumbai Indian Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, who was captured by Kolkata Knight Riders for around £500,000, are also due back with Stokes on May 14 ahead of England's pre-Champions Trophy training camp.

As expected, Eoin Morgan will return early in order to skipper England against the country of his birth.

Morgan, signed by Kings XI Punjab, will play the first month of the competition before returning on May 1 with Jason Roy and Sam Billings, who will play for Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils respectively.

England's Twenty20 specialist paceman Tymal Mills was a £1.4million signing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be available for the whole competition along with Chris Jordan of Sunrisers Hyderabad.