Laura Muir heads Great Britain squad for European Indoor Championships

In-form Laura Muir will launch her bid to become a double champion after the Great Britain squad for the European Indoor Championships was confirmed.

The 23-year-old Scot is included in the team for Serbia next month, which also includes defending 60metres champion Richard Kilty, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and world number one for the 60m hurdles Andrew Pozzi.

Muir is in the form of her life after taking a second off Dame Kelly Holmes' British indoor 1,000m time at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday and will race in the 1,500m and 3,000m.

Performance director Neil Black said: "I'm pleased with the blend of this team.

"We've got Olympic medallists in Robbie Grabarz, Eilidh Doyle and Asha Philip; World indoor medallists in Lorraine Ugen and Richard Kilty; as well as exceptionally talented athletes like Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and Andrew Pozzi, all of whom I expect to make the step up this year and start winning global medals.

"Then we have Jazmin Sawyers, Steph Twell and Lee Emanuel, all European medallists who should be looking to make a statement of intent for 2017 by repeating those performances and finishing on the podium in Belgrade.

"Plus, there is a good depth of emerging talent with the likes of Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Morgan Lake and David Omoregie, who all have potential to claim medals.

"With a home World Championships in London, 2017 is an even bigger year for us than 2016, so starting it off in a positive manner is essential and I am expecting to see a number of medal winning performances in Belgrade."

Muir also set a new European record with the second fastest run of all time on Saturday, which came after posting a new European 3,000m indoor record and the British 5,000m indoor record.

Britain has a number of podium potentials in Belgrade, with Pozzi favourite and Kilty aiming to defend his 2015 60m sprint title.

World indoor medallist and British champion Lorraine Ugen, European medallist Jazmin Sawyers, and Johnson-Thompson, who has recovered from a hamstring strain, will all be looking to claim Britain's first European indoor medal for 33 years in the women's long jump.

The European Indoor Championships run between March 3rd and 5th.

Great Britain squad: Richard Kilty, Andrew Robertson, Theo Etienne, Guy Learmonth, Kyle Langford, Tom Lancashire, Lee Emanuel, Nick Goolab, Andrew Pozzi, David King, David Omoregie, Robbie Grabarz, Chris Kandu, Allan Smith, Dan Bramble, Ashley Bryant, Asha Philip, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Eilish McColgan, Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell, Morgan Lake, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers, Rachel Wallader, Eilidh Doyle, Philippa Lowe, Mary Iheke.