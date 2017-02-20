Mourinho: Chelsea can focus on United clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Chelsea they have the Premier League title in the bag and can already begin focusing on an FA Cup quarter-final against his side.

United booked their place in the last eight by edging Championship strugglers Blackburn 2-1 on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepping off the bench to settle matters after goals from Danny Graham and Marcus Rashford.

Their reward was a trip to Mourinho's former Stamford Bridge stomping ground for the first time since October, when the Blues ran out 4-0 winners in a significant show of strength.

The Portuguese wasted no time in framing the narrative, suggesting Chelsea's eight-point lead had effectively settled the title race and they could now focus on making it a domestic double.

Mourinho was equally keen to point out how crowded United's schedule is, with a Europa League campaign ongoing, an EFL Cup final appearance on the horizon and the battle for fourth place intensifying.

Despite initially offering "no reaction" to the draw, Mourinho quickly changed tack.

"Probably Chelsea can only think about that (the FA Cup) because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for," he said.

"The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St Etienne (on Wednesday), I have to play the (League Cup) final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League.

"I have so many things to think about."

Those differences stressed, he then added: "The match is in one month's time. I don't want to be speaking about it."

That United do not have a replay to add to their schedule is down to Mourinho's decison, shortly after an hour's play, to send for Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic.

The pair had been slated for a rest but when called upon, combined for the decisive goal of the game - Ibrahimovic's 24th in a United shirt.

Although his scoring record suggests a man at ease with the challenge in front of him, the veteran striker has been impressed at the quality of opposition since arriving in England.

"Every game is unpredictable," the Swede told BT Sport.

"Since I came to England every game - especially in this FA Cup - is like a final. It doesn't matter if they play in the Championship. So many games have not gone to the favourites. We don't underestimate anybody.

"The team did well before the changes too but in the second half, me and Paul came in to boost that up a bit. He gave a great ball and I scored a goal.

"We are happy with the win. We are still in every tournament. We will keep working hard, keep going and now is the decisive moment."