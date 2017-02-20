Mark Clattenburg will continue to referee in Premier League until end of season

Mark Clattenburg will continue to referee in the Premier League until the end of the season.

Clattenburg announced his decision last week to become head of referees in Saudi Arabia but the official will remain in English football for the rest of the current campaign.

The Premier League have appointed Clattenburg to take charge of Saturday's game between West Brom and Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

And Press Association Sport understands he will be continue to be considered for fixtures until the summer.

However, it is also understood that commitments relating to his new role in Saudi Arabia, as well as the fact he will not be refereeing in England next season, could limit the number of matches Clattenburg is appointed to.

It had been expected that Clattenburg would leave the Premier League immediately following his decision to quit.

The 41-year-old is considered one of the top referees in English football after taking charge of the Euro 2016 final, Champions League final and FA Cup final last season.

Clattenburg will replace another former Premier League referee in Saudi Arabia. Howard Webb resigned from his position as head of refereeing there earlier this month, and will take up a role with Major League Soccer next month.