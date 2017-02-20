Lincoln land 'win-win' FA Cup clash with Arsenal or Sutton

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley has called his side's FA Cup quarter-final draw "a win-win" situation.

The National League leaders' reward for beating Premier League Burnley on Saturday is a trip to either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow non-league side Sutton.

Lincoln became the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the last eight when they won 1-0 at Turf Moor and manager Cowley will be paying close attention to Monday's tie when Sutton look to emulate them.

"It's a win-win," Lincoln manager Danny Cowley said on BT Sport.

"We either play Sutton for the opportunity to be in the semi-final of the FA Cup or we have a fantastic tie away at Arsenal.

"We wish Sutton all the best tomorrow, I genuinely hope they can do it."

Elsewhere in the last eight, Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge as FA Cup holders Manchester United face Premier League leaders Chelsea, Middlesbrough will be at home to Huddersfield or Manchester City, and League One outfit Millwall go to Tottenham.

Mourinho, who saw his United team suffer a 4-0 defeat when they last faced Chelsea in October, believes the Blues have a head start when it comes to their cup tie.

"Probably Chelsea can only think about that (the FA Cup) because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for," he said.

"The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St Etienne (on Wednesday), I have to play the (League Cup) final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League.

"I have so many things to think about."

Tottenham's London derby against Millwall, who knocked out Premier League champions Leicester in the fifth round, will be the last FA Cup match at White Hart Lane before Spurs move out of their current ground at the end of the season.

They will be wary of Millwall, who have form for making the latter stages of the tournament, after losing to Manchester United in the 2004 final, before making a surprise run to the semi-finals in 2013.

Boro must await the winner of Manchester City and Huddersfield, who shared a goalless draw on Saturday and face a replay. The quarter-final ties will be played over the long weekend of March 10-13.