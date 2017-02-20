Ben Stokes earns lucrative IPL deal

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will earn £1.7million for playing in the Indian Premier League after being signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

The 25-year-old, recently named England's Test vice-captain, became the highest-paid overseas player in the competition's history as he prepares to take part in the 20-over event for the first time.

Stokes, who may not be available for the end of the IPL due to England commitments, was bought for 14.5 crore in the first round of the auction.

The highest fee paid in IPL history was for Yuvraj Singh, bought for 16 crore (£1.9m) by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Elsewhere in the first round, England T20 skipper Eoin Morgan went to Kings XI Punjab for £240,271 while international team-mates Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan all went unsold.

England T20 specialist Tymal Mills later earned a lucrative deal of his own as he was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for £1.4million.

The left-arm quick - who does not play any longer forms of the game due to back problems and is available for the entire tournament - will team up with India captain Virat Kohli in Bangalore.

Kolkata Knight Riders held off Hyderabad to snap up a ll-rounder Chris Woakes in a deal worth £506,583 .