Pep Guardiola: Treatment of Arsene Wenger has been 'unacceptable'

Pep Guardiola has branded some of the recent coverage surrounding Arsene Wenger as "unacceptable".

The Manchester City boss believes a lot of the criticism aimed at the Arsenal manager and the speculation over the Frenchman's future is out of order.

Scrutiny over the the position of Wenger, who has been in his role for over 20 years, has increased considerably since the Gunners were thrashed 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.

Guardiola spoke up for his rival without prompting, amid a complaint about media in general, after being asked a question about his team selection for City's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Huddersfield on Saturday.

City drew 0-0 with the Championship side after the 46-year-old Catalan made eight changes.

Asked if he felt he should have picked a stronger team, Guardiola said in a press conference: "My friend, I take the decisions, you analyse my decisions.

"You have to take a decision before, to (find) the best solution (and) it was what I did. If you don't agree, you can write it.

"What I hear in the last 10 days, about how people, ex-players, journalists treat Arsene Wenger is unacceptable.

"Our job, in that moment, doesn't have any respect for any position, so it is unrespectable, what happened.

"That is why we take the decisions and you can say whatever you want."