Jonny May keen to emulate Elliot Daly and regain England wing berth

Jonny May hopes to follow Elliot Daly's lead by thriving for England after an on-field misdemeanour.

May started the RBS 6 Nations on the wing, but after receiving a yellow card for a tip-tackle was dropped by Eddie Jones for the second match with Wales.

The Gloucester wing does not know if the sin-bin offence was held against him.

But Daly has recovered from November's red card against Argentina and subsequent three-week ban to start the first two Six Nations Tests and scored the decisive try in Cardiff.

Jones has hinted at changes for next Sunday's visit of Italy, when England chase a 17th successive Test win, meaning May could be recalled.

"I'm pleased that that wasn't held against him because he's come back and showed that he deserves to be where he is because he's playing really well," May said.

"The France game was the one where we weren't at our best and I got a yellow card which didn't help me.

"Who knows if the card played a part (in selection)? We always get judged on what we do out on the pitch and that's a negative impact on the game.

"It wasn't a great start to the game for me but I came back on and worked as hard as I could to have a positive impact on the game.

"That's all you can do on the wing, is do what you can with what you get. I tried my best."

Jones has spoken of his desire to have a 'racehorse' on one wing and a 'worker bee' on the other.

May, a racehorse, was replaced by Jack Nowell, a worker bee, when England went to Wales. Daly, something of a mix and usually a centre for Wasps, retained his place.

"Eddie just said he wanted a different type of player for the Wales game in Jack - and he was awesome against Wales," May said.

The return to fitness of Bath flyer Anthony Watson presents further competition for May, who has 24 caps and eight tries.

"I guess me and Ant would be under the racehorse category, so I guess we are competing for spots with one another," May added.

The 26-year-old declined to say who was quicker of the squad's two fast men, adding that "quick enough" Daly has "got gas as well".

Watson and Daly are options at full-back, where the Wasps man has been earmarked as deputy to Mike Brown. It is an experiment which could be seen against Italy.

England used the fallow week to create more off-field bonds, going 10-pin bowling after Jones incorporated judo and beach football at previous training camps.

Often there is plenty of time to rest, too, and May has watched documentaries on the secretive North Korea.

Ben Te'o revealed he and May had been plotting a trip to Pyongyang to see what life is like under Kim Jong-un's regime for themselves.

"We were only joking around. I didn't actually want to go to North Korea, it was a laugh," May added.

"You start watching a couple of things and you get into it and you think, 'oh my god, I'll watch a bit more'.

"I watched a few documentaries on YouTube about it and it is fascinating - it's scary how different their lives are over there."

May laughed when asked if there were comparisons between autocratic ruler Kim and England head coach Jones, who has overseen 15 of the 16 Tests in the winning run.

"Nothing like it. Completely different," May added.