Great Britain to battle for bronze in women's team pursuit

Great Britain will ride for bronze in the women's team pursuit at the Track World Cup after qualifying sixth fastest in Cali, Colombia.

The quartet of Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd posted a time of four minutes 31.651 seconds, 6.581secs behind quickest team Italy.

Kay, Lloyd and Nelson were part of the pursuit team that won gold at the World Cup meet in Glasgow in November, beating Italy in the final.

The Italians will look to go one better on Sunday when they, Canada, Australia and France compete for the chance to race for gold, with Britain joined by New Zealand, Poland and Colombia in the battle for bronze.

Later on Saturday, Scotland's Evans finished 11th in the scratch race.