Dan Carter apologises after reports of drink-driving incident

Former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter has apologised for his actions after reports he was stopped for drink-driving by police in Paris.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Racing 92 in the French capital, was stopped on Wednesday night near the Champs Elysees in the centre of the city, reports said.

According to reports Carter was found to be just over the legal limit following a roadside test but was not arrested or detained, although he will be expected to attend a local police station.

He later said in a Facebook post: "I made a massive error of judgement."

Carter, three times a World Player of the Year, joined Racing after winning his second World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

His full Facebook apology reads: " I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgement and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

Press Association Sport approached the agency which represents Carter for comment and further information regarding the incident but they were unwilling to provide either.