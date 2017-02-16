Anthony Joshua eyeing all-out domination

Anthony Joshua believes that even victory over Wladimir Klitschko will not earn him widespread recognition as the world's leading heavyweight.

With victory at Wembley Stadium on April 29, the IBF champion can also win the WBA title and the scalp of the heavyweight who, in the absence of Tyson Fury, is considered the planet's finest.

Victory over Klitschko would also represent a superior achievement than any secured by the WBC champion Deontay Wilder and WBO titlist Joseph Parker.

However the 27-year-old Joshua believes that only when a fighter has secured all four titles, regardless of the opposition they may have beaten, will they no longer be questioned as the world's best.

"You have to unify the division to gain that respect," Joshua said. "But I do think you gain a level of respect that can't be denied.