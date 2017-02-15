Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones miss Manchester United training

Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones were absent from training ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash with St Etienne.

Old Trafford plays host to the first leg of the last-32 tie on Thursday, with Jose Mourinho's men looking to take a comfortable advantage to France next week.

Rooney, Carrick and Jones were conspicuous by their absence from the 23-man squad at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday morning.

Jones has been absent since going off in the Premier League match with Hull due to a foot complaint, but Rooney and Carrick were on the bench against Watford. Mourinho will be quizzed about the trio at the pre-match conference at 1.30pm.