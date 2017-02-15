Arsene Wenger criticised by ex-Arsenal favourites after Bayern Munich hammering

Arsene Wenger has come in for stinging criticism from former Arsenal favourites Martin Keown and Ian Wright after the Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman has already seen fresh questions over his future as Arsenal boss surface of late after two damaging Premier League defeats dented their hopes of winning the title.

Now he faces even more flak after his side were steamrollered in their Champions League round-of-16 first-leg meeting at the Allianz Arena, with Keown and Wright both vocal over their former manager's current position.

Keown, who won three league titles under Wenger, suggested the 67-year-old must be contemplating whether to stay with his contract up at the end of the season.

"It's almost embarrassing - outclassed, outplayed," Keown told BT Sport.

"This is his lowest point ever. Twenty years and Arsene must be considering his future now. Arsenal were bullied, weren't they? Completely.

"The difference between the two squads, they (Bayern) were men against boys, they were bigger and stronger."

Meanwhile Wright, who claimed last week that Wenger had told him he was growing "tired", was tweeting throughout the match and showed his displeasure at the performance with a number of tweets.

" We are a ******g shambles," he posted.

"At least let it go to the ******g home leg.

"**** it !!! Not watching anymore."

Rio Ferdinand was working alongside Keown on BT Sport's coverage of the game and he accused Wenger's players of putting in a "spineless" performance in Germany.

"I didn't see 5-1 at half-time," the former Manchester United and England captain said.

"Bayern went into overdrive. They (Arsenal) looked spineless. There was no fight or aggression. You want to see fire in their belly and that's the most disheartening thing for me.

"I don't think the players fear they're going to go in there (after the game) and get a rollicking. Teams are normally a reflection of their manager, and that was a weak performance.

"I think you've got to finish the course of a season but I'd be surprised next season if he's here because, the way things are going at the moment, they're spiralling down and down."

Ex-England striker Gary Lineker pointed at the moment Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny was forced off through injury as a turning point in the tie.

"Arsenal have completely disintegrated," he tweeted. "An utter shambles and rudderless after Koscielny went off."

Former Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon, who won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups under Wenger, feels sorry for the Frenchman.

Speaking on ITV, he said: "It saddens me to see him (Wenger) like that. I know how much he wants to win and how much he's hurting.

"He just seems so low. I think he's realising that with this team he's getting no response from them. They're not doing themselves justice or him.

"That is the first time where I've seen him where I've thought, 'he thinks it's time'. The fact that he hasn't been able to get a response from the players in the last few weeks might be the final straw."