Kell Brook to defend IBF world title against American Errol Spence Jr

Britain's Kell Brook will defend his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr, promoter Eddie Hearn has announced.

Terms have been agreed for the fight, which is reportedly set to take place in Brook's home city of Sheffield on May 20.

Hearn posted on Twitter on Monday evening: " Terms agreed for @SpecialKBrook v @ErrolSpenceJr -full announcement coming soon -fight will take place in the UK. Best fight in the division."

Brook, 30, has opted to return to weltwerweight having suffered the first loss of his career in September after stepping up two divisions to face middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

Mandatory challenger Spence, 26, is unbeaten in 21 professional contests, with 18 knockout wins.