Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny pregnant

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny is pregnant, her agent has confirmed.

The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in September and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympian, posted a photograph of two adult bikes and a child's bike on Instagram.

The post was greeted with messages of congratulations, with the news made public after the couple's 12-week scan.

The couple's agent Luke Lloyd-Davies said in a statement to Press Association Sport: "I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.

"They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already."

British Cycling in January announced Kenny (nee Trott) would miss the Six Day Berlin and British Championships events with a hamstring strain. But now the full reason for her absence is apparent.

It means Kenny will take an enforced break from the bike, missing April's Track World Championships in Hong Kong.

The couple's relationship became public at the London 2012 Olympics, where they each won two gold medals in the velodrome and were pictured kissing at the beach volleyball competition at Horse Guards Parade.

It was joked that British Cycling's famed marginal gains approach had thought of everything, even a breeding programme.

After winning two gold medals at last August's Rio Olympics, when husband-to-be Jason also claimed three golds to move level with Sir Chris Hoy as the Briton with the most Olympic titles, the couple were asked about the prospect of becoming parents.

Speaking in Rio, she said: "We haven't exactly thought about it.

"I guess I am still quite young. I only put it out there because everybody kept going on about it.

"So I was just like: 'It could be the best omnium rider in the world, couldn't it? Bit of sprint, bit of endurance. You never know.' In 20-something (years) down the line, you never know."

Kenny will hope to emulate athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and 14-time Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey, a fellow cyclist, by continuing her career as a mother.