Teenager Page joins Stuart Bingham and Neil Robertson in round two of Welsh Open
Welsh teenager Jackson Page was among the winners on day one of the Coral Welsh Open.
The 15-year-old, a wildcard entry at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, slotted a re-spotted black to beat Jason Weston 4-3.
The Ebbw Vale born potter, who is studying for his GCSEs, said on worldsnooker.com: "I had to dig deep. I played a bad shot on one of the reds and at that point I thought it was over as he was in. But when that last black went in, it was just unreal."
In some of the day's other matches, Stuart Bingham was a 4-2 victor over Matthew Stevens, John Higgins lost 4-2 to Sam Baird and Neil Robertson beat Jimmy White 4-1.
Dominic Dale beat Zhang Anda 4-0 and Shaun Murphy defeated Jamie Curtis-Barrett by the same scoreline.
Robertson was the beaten finalist last year as Ronnie O'Sullivan won the title. O'Sullivan begins his title defence against Tom Ford on Tuesday.