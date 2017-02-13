Joe Root appointed England Test captain

England have appointed Joe Root as their new Test captain.

Yorkshire batsman Root succeeds Alastair Cook, who resigned last week after a record 59-match tenure.

The England and Wales Cricket Board canvassed the opinion of several senior players before confirming the 26-year-old had been handed the job on Monday morning.

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes will be Root's vice-captain, the ECB announced.

Root, who had been Cook's vice-captain since May last year, will have five months to prepare for his first Test in charge - against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.

"It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement which confirmed his appointment on Monday morning.

"I feel privileged, humbled and very excited."