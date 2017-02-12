Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyeing further Manchester United glory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to lift more trophies before his first season at Manchester United is out.

The 35-year-old arrived to much fanfare in the summer and has lived up to the hype, having already become the first United player to score 20 goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add to that tally as United are fighting on four fronts, with the EFL Cup final against Southampton awaiting after matches in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea's indomitable form means the Premier League title is likely beyond reach, but Ibrahimovic is determined to add to August's Community Shield triumph.

"We just need to keep going," Ibrahimovic said after Saturday's 2-0 win against Watford.

"We want to go through the Europa League and we have a good game at home against St Etienne.

"From five trophies this season we have won one and we are still in four.

"I think from the teams in front, only one will become champions. The rest will not get a trophy, but we have one and we can get our second one.

"And we are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don't become champions in the Premier League at least we can try and win two or three trophies."

United certainly have the strength in depth to juggle domestic and continental exertions, while their improvements under Jose Mourinho continue.

The Portuguese described his side's first-half display against Watford as "art", epitomised by Juan Mata's impressive team goal that the recalled Anthony Martial added to after the break.

Ibrahimovic was frustrated not to net himself on an afternoon that saw United move into fifth place for the first time since October.

Liverpool's win against Tottenham in the late kick-off saw them drop down to sixth once more, but just two points now separate them and Mauricio Pochettino's side in second.

"We know where we are and that we have been stuck in the same position for many months," Ibrahimovic said.

"We had it for 20 minutes perhaps and we are back in the same position now, but we know what we need to do.

"We need to keep winning to climb in the table and hope the others lose points and we can go past them."

Watford captain Troy Deeney had no arguments with Saturday's defeat to a "very good United team" as their bright start at Old Trafford fizzled out.

"I think the actually goals we conceded were frustrating, but obviously they created numerous chances in the first half that they didn't take," Deeney told the club's website

"I can't argue that the better team won on the day, but, yeah, a little bit frustrating.

"Thankfully we had a good week last week and I think results have gone are way, so it hasn't been that bad.

"We've get 10 days now to get ourselves right and get ready for West Ham."