'We have no get-out-of-jail cards left' - Eddie Jones after England edge Wales

Eddie Jones admitted England had exhausted all of their "get-out-of-jail cards" after edging Wales 21-16 in an enthralling RBS 6 Nations showdown in Cardiff.

It took a brilliant try from Elliot Daly with five minutes remaining to complete a 16th successive victory, the Wasps wing galloping onto a pass from Owen Farrell and racing past Alex Cuthbert.

Wales led 16-14 heading into the decisive stage of the match but were unable to withstand the late dominance of England, who also toppled France last weekend with a late try.

"We have used up all of our get-out-of-jail cards and against Italy (on February 26) we don't want to be in that position again," Jones said.

"I thought it was a great game of Test rugby. A lot of credit goes to Wales, who were superb. They hit hard and hit often off the ball, which made it a fantastic Test match.

"We have now become a team that is hard to beat and, even when a side beats us, I don't think they are going to beat us, and that is what we want to be like.

"We are a gritty team with characters in there that don't know how to get beaten, and that was evident here.

"At stages I thought we were going to fade out of the game, but we hung in there making tackles.

"Courtney Lawes is like a human ice-pack. He has ice all over him after that many tackles and carries. Joe Launchbury as well."

Daly showed his lightning pace when he sprinted across the whitewash to break Welsh hearts, and in the same half he had covered back to prevent Dan Biggar from scoring an intercept try.

"The boy's got gas and he's got that x-factor about him and that's what we like him," Jones said. "I don't necessarily think wing is his best position, but it suits us at the moment.

"You've got to be running over 10 metres per second to score that try, and he can do that.

"Elliot might get a run out for Manchester United with that kick out (after Biggar interception). It was a pretty good tackle. He did really well for us."

Ben Youngs and Liam Williams exchanged first-half tries, but it was the final 10 minutes of a high-octane round-two clash that brought a sensational Test to a nerve-jangling climax.

Much had been made of the charged atmosphere awaiting England at the Principality Stadium, and Jones insisted he loved the occasion.

"I loved it. It was fantastic. It was a proper Test match. You have got fans giving you stick the whole game," Jones said.

"The crowd is nice and close to the ground, it was a fantastic atmosphere. Maybe next time we'll close the roof - it will be even better. They can close the roof now.

"I can't believe all the things that went on this week about the roof.

"The roof should be open unless the conditions are going to be absolutely terrible. That's how rugby should be played because it's a winter sport, so you play the conditions."

Wales boss Rob Howley applauded his players' efforts, but was left to reflect ruefully on the closing five minutes as England fought back from the brink.

"It was an outstanding Test match," Howley said. "The intensity and application of our players for 75 minutes was outstanding.

"We played with pace and accuracy, as did England. International games are won in the last 10 minutes, when decision-making comes under pressure.

"We defended heroically at times, but we just couldn't get a foothold in the last 10 minutes, and when we did, we didn't execute as well as we could.

"England know how to win, and we lost, but it was a fantastic performance. It's a tough one, but you take that, you bottle it and we will use that in two weeks when we go to Murrayfield.

"In the final 10 minutes, we had to execute under pressure, and we didn't. But that is Test match football, and you have to make sure when you are in that position next time, you are better for it.

"A lot of these players have bounced back before, and I have no doubt we will do it again. We will learn from the last 10 minutes, where we went wrong, and we will hopefully be better for the experience."

Even though they lost the game, it was undoubtedly Wales' best performance of the season, although a losing bonus point provided scant consolation.

"I thought we were okay with the ball in hand," Howley added. "I though we asked questions, either side of the ruck, so we will continue to do that.

"I think we've got some world-class backs, and hopefully we will keep working hard on our game and improving. That is the challenge for the players, and I think the qualities of a team are when you bounce back.

"Some of these players have bounced back before, and I have no doubt that we will have a reaction because there is a lot of character in that dressing room.

"It wasn't a pleasant one (dressing room) to be in after the game, but you have to bottle that feeling as a player and coach and try rectify that last 10 minutes where we went wrong."

Wales flanker Sam Warburton, meanwhile, reported no ill-effects after taking a knock near the end of the game, while Howley confirmed that wing George North, who missed the England match due a leg injury, will be fit to face Scotland on February 25.

"It was pretty evident this morning that the haematoma hadn't settled, which is pretty important," Howley said.

"In the concept of the week and how big a game this was, you want your best players playing these games, and George wanted to be given that opportunity.

"We gave him every opportunity, and this morning it was fairly obvious that we would be putting him at risk if he started the game, so hopefully we made the right decision. He will be fit for Murrayfield for selection."