Richard Kilty hopes selectors keep the faith after another disqualification

Richard Kilty has urged British Athletics to keep faith in him after admitting he was to blame following another disqualification at the Indoor Team Trials in Sheffield.

The 27-year-old was red carded for a false start on Saturday, while Andrew Pozzi won the 60 metre hurdles to book his place in the squad for the European Indoor Championships next month.

Pozzi took the British title and defended his crown in 7.51 seconds after further heartbreak for former World Indoor champion Kilty.

He now must rely on the selectors' discretion to earn a spot in Belgrade, if he achieves the qualifying time at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix next week.

Kilty was disqualified in Sheffield last year after twitching in the blocks, which prompted his decision to withdraw from selection for the World Indoors - but this time he offered no excuses.

"If the selectors can have faith, I'm not going to make a decision like I did last year to withdraw from the championships," he said.

"Hopefully they can still select me. They know what I've done before and I tend to pull it out. Hopefully this is the last of all this.

"I don't know what happened. When they said lane three it was deja vu. I can say last year it wasn't my fault, when my foot slipped down the block, and I shouldn't have been DQ'd. This time I stupidly, more than trying to win the race, was chasing a really fast time.

"I'll run fast in Birmingham next week, I won't get DQ'd. I've had a few DQ's in the last couple of years and they've all been for reactions of 0.09 because I have quick reactions.

"That one was an obvious false start and I've gone before the gun. I'll own up to that and I can say it won't happen again.

"I've never won a national championships, I've won everything else and I just don't understand - honest ly I'm just baffled. I've just been stupid.

"My family is here today, my son is here, I really wanted to win and with them here. I wanted to put on a show and get close to the championship record. I just wanted it a bit too much."

World leader Pozzi had already achieved the qualification time having run 7.44secs in Germany last week and equalled that in the heat but, after running slower in the final, wants more.

"I'm elated to be running these types of times with quite big flaws and being displeased with it so I'm made up with the times and hopefully they'll continue to drop," he said.

"The main aim is to win in Belgrade, now I have quite a quick time to my name and there is more (to come) but it's about winning medals now.

"I feel like training is really coming together and my routine is actually beginning to resemble that of a normal athlete, so I feel like I'm starting to produce what has been there for the last four or five years."

Andrew Robertson took the men's 60m title, with Dwain Chambers third, as Asha Philip claimed the women's crown.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke added the 2017 800m indoor title to her 2016 outdoor title after winning in two minutes 3.54 seconds.

Nathan Fox won the triple jump but is yet to seal a place in Belgrade after missing the required distance by 17 centimetres, while Jade Ive set three personal bests to take the pole vault crown after clearing 4.35m.

Eilish McColgan took the women's 3,000m ahead of Stephanie Twell as Beth Partridge and Morgan Lake shared the women's high jump title while Dan Bramble won the men's long jump and Rachel Wallader the women's shot put.