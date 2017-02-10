Russian 800m star Mariya Savinova stripped of London 2012 gold for doping

Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been given a four-year doping ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and been stripped of her London 2012 800 metres gold.

The 31-year-old, better known by her maiden name of Savinova, also loses her 2011 world outdoor title, 2013 world silver medal and 2010 European gold.

Savinova's Olympic gold and 2011 world title now go to South Africa's Caster Semenya, making her a double Olympic champion, while Britain's Jenny Meadows' European bronze is upgraded to silver.