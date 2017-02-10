Rally car enthusiast Scott Williams aiming to steer Wales past England

Wales centre Scott Williams will hope to leave England trailing in his slipstream at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Away from the demands of professional rugby, Williams has a motorsport business building fabricated rally cars.

His brother-in-law, Barry Jones, is a rally driver and it is another sport that Williams might move into once his rugby career is over.

"I try and switch off by going down there, something I enjoy on my days off, making sure the boys are working hard," he said.

"We build fabricated rally cars. It is something I have been interested in since I was a kid.

"When I got injured in the (2015) World Cup (against England), I had a bit of time on my hands, so I had an opportunity to start something up.

"I try to be involved as much as I can, but over the next couple of weeks I will not be able to be down there as much.

"It is something I have always been interested in, rallying and rally-cross - anything with four wheels. We specialise in Escort Mark Is and IIs.

"I have driven them a couple of times but it is tough with the rugby. I will leave it until I hang my boots up."

Williams' breakaway try against England at Twickenham five years ago helped underpin a Grand Slam season, and the in-form Scarlets player is currently part of the starting midfield alongside Jonathan Davies, with 87 times-capped Jamie Roberts again on bench duty this weekend.

"I get reminded about that try all the time," he added. "I hope I can create some more memories this weekend.

"It is starting to wear off a little bit. I get stopped in the street now and again, but the highlight was the whole Grand Slam that year. That (try) was just a little contribution.

"I have been unlucky to have two world-class centres in front of me for the last couple of years.

"I hope I have brought out the best in them and kept them on their toes, and they will do the same for me. Jamie will be the first one to congratulate me on starting and that means a lot.

"I want to be starting and I am happy to have another opportunity again this weekend.

"There is a difference being on the bench and starting, a bit more responsibility and stuff. I am trying to take it in my stride and make the most of every opportunity I get. You never know when it is your last."

Victory over England this weekend would provide another red-letter occasion in Williams' Test career, but he knows how tough an ask that will be against opponents unbeaten since the World Cup 16 months ago.

"They have shown themselves to be the best team in the world in the last 12 months," he said.

"It is one of the biggest games I have played in so far, maybe. We need to make sure we play at our best to have any chance of winning."