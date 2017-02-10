Jordan Spieth in early contention at rain-affected AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth finds himself in early contention of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a rain-affected first round.

Spieth is one of four of the world's top 10 who are hoping to avoid being upstaged by their celebrity partners in California and he made the best start, placed at three under when the inclement weather halted his round after 16 holes.

That leaves him a shot off the lead, shared by Rick Lamb, Seung-Yul Noh and Joel Dahmen, when his first round concludes on Friday.

Spieth fired six birdies and two bogeys in treacherous conditions on the Monterrey Peninsular Country Club and will hope to lay the foundations of a first PGA Tour win since May 2016.

World number one Jason Day went round the same course in two-under-par 69 while Dustin Johnson is one under with two holes left to play.

Justin Rose is also on one under with six holes to play as much of the field are forced to finish their first rounds on Friday.

Each player and their celebrity partner plays one round at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsular Country Club over the first three days, with the leading 25 pro-am teams and top 60 professionals and ties returning for the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday.