England Lions duo Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood sign new Lancashire deals

Lancashire's England Lions duo Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood have signed new contracts with the county.

Liam Livingstone, here doing 12th man duties for England, has signed a new Lancashire deal
Livingstone, a 23-year-old batsman, has extended his stay until 2019 and Mahmood, a 19-year-old seamer, until 2018.

The Lancashire Academy graduates enjoyed breakthrough seasons for the first team in 2016, playing for England Lions last summer against Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A. Livingstone made further Lions appearances in December.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: "We're delighted Liam and Saqib have signed new deals with the club. They are two highly promising young cricketers who have made real progress over the last 12 months."